Commissioner calls for expediting work on underpasses

LAHORE - Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited the Ravi Bridge Extension Project, Shahdara Chowk, controlled access corridor band road and various underpasses in the early morning. Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa made a surprise visit to various underpasses and expressed displeasure over the slown pace of work in the night shift on the site of underpasses Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA asked for a report from Chief Engineer TEPA and directed Chief Engineer TEPA to increase the labour on the underpass work. Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA asked Chief Engineer TEPA for an action plan for the early completion of the underpasses.

He also directed the project director to submit the progress report of each shift. Commissioner and DG LDA visited the Band Road Controlled Access Corridor project. Chief Engineer LDA Israr Saeed and the contractor gave a detailed briefing about the working. Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA reviewed the ongoing works in the night shift on both the project packages. While giving the briefing about the project director said that 41% of the work of package one has been completed, whereas 24.5% of the work of package two has been completed, A total of 3550 panels of package one have been installed while 1260 panels of package two have been installed and 3100 panels have been prepared.