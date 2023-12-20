Commissioner for action against fertiliser mafia

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Division Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed officials concerned to take action against mafia involved in hoarding of fertilisers and overcharging. Presiding over a meeting here on Tuesday, she directed the monitoring teams of the Agriculture Department to remain in the field and strictly monitor sale process at dealers shops. The commissioner said that exploitation of farmers would not be allowed. She also directed the deputy commissioners to monitor performance of the agriculture department regularly.