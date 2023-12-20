Court adjourns Toshakhana case hearing against Nawaz, Zardari till Jan 4

NAB prosecutors Irfan Boola and Sohail Arif told the court that a Supplementary reference couldn't be filed today against Former Prime Minister Nawaz Shareef, Former President Asif Ali Zardari, Former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani because investigation officer (I.O) of the case has been transferred and new I.O needs time.

Judge M. Bashir was presiding the hearing today at Accountability Court at Federal Judicial Complex, Islamabad in NAB's Interim reference filed in 2020 against Nawaz Shareef, Asif Zardari, Yousaf Raza Gillani, and two others in acquiring cars from the state gifts depository.

Advocate Qazi Misbah ul Hassan was representing Nawaz Shareef in the case while Rana Irfan who was appointed leader of Nawaz Shareef was also present in the court.

Qazi Misbah ul Hassan told the court that we have filed some miscellaneous applications in this case. A supplementary reference was also supposed to be filed by NAB today which they haven't done so far NAB's prosecutor told the court that the I.O. of this case has been transferred and we're in the process of filing the supplementary reference, the new I.O. needs some time.

Yousaf Raza Gillani's attorney also filed an application for exemption from today's proceedings since he's busy in the election campaign. The judge told the applicant that elections are on Feb 8th and also told him the fix the clerical mistakes in the application.

Judge M. Bashir ordered to send notice to the I.O. in the case. He also ordered the prosecution to fulfill all the requirements before the date of the hearing so the time of the court is not wasted. Hearing has been adjourned till January 4th, 2024.