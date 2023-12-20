CPPA seeks Rs4.6 per unit hike inpower tariff

ISLAMABAD-In a bid to give another shock to the inflation-hit electricity consumers, Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has sought a hike of Rs4.6617 per unit in the power tariff on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for the month of November, 2023.

A petition submitted by the CPPA to NEPRA, on behalf of Ex-Wapda Discos (XWDiscos), an increase of Rs 4.6617 per unit has been sought in power tariff which included Rs2.1177 per unit on account of previous adjustments and Rs2.544 per unit over reference fuel charges from consumers. To consider the petition, NEPRA will conduct public hearing on 27th December, 2023.

The CPPA, in its application, has submitted that the total electricity generated with various fuels in the month of November was recorded at 7,547 GWh, at a price of Rs7.1704 per unit. The total cost of energy was Rs 54,113 million. The electricity generation declined by 21 per cent in November to 7547 GWh from 9572 GWh in October. The CPPA-G also sought previous adjustments of Rs 15.982 billion or Rs 2.1177 per unit. According the petition, 7,288 GWh at Rs68834 million (or Rs 9.4448/unit) had been delivered to Discos with 3.02 pc as transmission losses. The data reveals that power generation from hydel source was 2,755 GWh (giga watt per hour) constituting 36.50 per cent with zero cost of power generation while power production with coal-fired power plants was 1,473 GWh (local + imported coal: 987+ 486GWh) which was 13.08 per cent and the total power generated at a price of Rs 15,078 million (Rs 15.2698/unit). A small volume of electricity was generated using RFO at Rs 46.7125 per unit. Similarly, the power generation from gas-based power plants was 695 GWh, 9.21 per cent of the total generation, totaling Rs14.6197 per unit and the generation from re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) was 798 GWh, which was 10.57 per cent of total generation, at Rs23.7171 per unit. Power generation from bagasse was recorded at 27 GWh, the price of which has been calculated at Rs 5.9822 per unit. The electricity generated from wind was recorded at 148 GWh, 1.96 per cent of total generation, and solar at 50 GWh, 0.66 per cent of the total generation in November 2023. Moreover, electricity generation from nuclear sources was 1,572 GWh which came out at Rs1.2071 per unit, 20.83 per cent of the total generation, and electricity imported from Iran was 30 GWh that amounted to Rs 27.7281 per unit, 0.39 per cent of the total power generation in the said month