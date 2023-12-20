Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Crime rate falls in Lahore

CCPO Bilal highlights positive impact of effective patrolling and strategic measures

Crime rate falls in Lahore
Our Staff Reporter
December 20, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Lahore Police’s prompt response to calls on the police helpline ‘15’ has yielded a significant decline in the crime rate across the provincial capital. According to data from Helpline 15, the diligent efforts of Lahore Police have resulted in a 32pc reduction in serious incidents like murder and attempted murder, a 20pc decrease in vehicle theft, and a 19pc drop in vehicle snatching.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore, Bilal Siddique Kamyana, highlighted these achievements in his statement. He noted a 17% decrease in property crimes in November compared to October, along with a 17% reduction in crimes against persons during the same period. Additionally, robbery cases have seen a 16% decline compared to the previous month, demonstrating a marked improvement in the investigation quality of ongoing cases over the past 6 months.

CCPO Lahore emphasized the positive impact of effective patrolling and strategic measures, citing a noteworthy reduction in daily motorcycle theft cases from 130 to 160 cases six months ago to the current range of 30 to 50 cases. He also pointed out the swift handling of over 4 lakh pending road certificates from 2018 to 2023 and more than 3 lakh under-investigation cases. Serious offences such as robbery, burglary, kidnapping for ransom, murder, and attempted murder have also been addressed promptly. Underlining the success of Lahore Police’s proactive strategy, CCPO mentioned the effective control of motorcycle theft crimes. The ongoing crackdown against proclaimed offenders, coupled with a robust system of checks and police patrolling, is attributed to the notable reduction in serious criminal incidents.

