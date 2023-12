LARKANA - Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa on Tuesday paid a visit to Ru­ral Health Centre (RHC) Naudero and Basic Health Unit (BHU) Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto to review arrange­ments made for patients suf­fering from various diseases. During his visit, the DC in­quired about the problems of patients and directed the Incharge of the Hospitals to ensure the provision of proper healthcare facilities in all wards of the hospital.