Desilting of canals started in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR - On the instructions of the Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi, the desilting campaign of canals is being initiated throughout the province.

The Departments of Irrigation, Agriculture, and Mines will jointly take part in the desilting campaign. The concerned officers will monitor all the matters in the field. In this regard, more than 193 miles-long canals of the Bahawalpur zone will be desilted.

According to the sources of the Irrigation Department, there are 31 canals in the Bahawalpur zone. Approximately 4.2 million cubic feet of sewage will be removed during the cleaning campaign. The sources said that the canals connected to the Mangla command will remain closed till January 12, 2024, while the Tarbela command will be closed from January 12, 2024 to January 29, 2024.