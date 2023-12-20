DG reviews performance of KP Livestock Dept

PESHAWAR - A monthly review meeting of all Direc­tors (Provincial, District, Project, and Farms) was convened under the chair­manship of Dr Alam Zeb, Director Gen­eral (Extension), Livestock & Dairy Development Department, Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa today, Tuesday, at the Di­rectorate General (Ext) in Peshawar.

The forum received an overview of various departmental activities. Ex­pressing contentment with the over­all performance, the chair issued di­rectives to improve service delivery to farmers. Emphasis was placed on punctuality, and geo-mapping of in­stitutions and farms (dairy and poul­try) under different developmental schemes.

The Chair directed the provision of animal health and allied services di­rectly to farmers’ doorsteps. Addi­tionally, raising awareness among the masses through field days, veterinary camps and extension messages was highlighted.

Furthermore, the chair briefed the forum about the Khushal Pakhtunkh­wa Program initiated by the caretaker government, stressing its earnest im­plementation and timely reporting of assigned tasks with enthusiasm.

Moreover, it was advised to main­tain records of meat and milk produc­tion within and beyond the district. En­suring transparency in developmental schemes and meeting targets as per PC-I guidelines was emphasized.