Wednesday, December 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

DG reviews performance of KP Livestock Dept

Our Staff Reporter
December 20, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  A monthly review meeting of all Direc­tors (Provincial, District, Project, and Farms) was convened under the chair­manship of Dr Alam Zeb, Director Gen­eral (Extension), Livestock & Dairy Development Department, Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa today, Tuesday, at the Di­rectorate General (Ext) in Peshawar.

The forum received an overview of various departmental activities. Ex­pressing contentment with the over­all performance, the chair issued di­rectives to improve service delivery to farmers. Emphasis was placed on punctuality, and geo-mapping of in­stitutions and farms (dairy and poul­try) under different developmental schemes.

The Chair directed the provision of animal health and allied services di­rectly to farmers’ doorsteps. Addi­tionally, raising awareness among the masses through field days, veterinary camps and extension messages was highlighted.

KP CS inspects various sections of Central Jail Peshawar

Furthermore, the chair briefed the forum about the Khushal Pakhtunkh­wa Program initiated by the caretaker government, stressing its earnest im­plementation and timely reporting of assigned tasks with enthusiasm.

Moreover, it was advised to main­tain records of meat and milk produc­tion within and beyond the district. En­suring transparency in developmental schemes and meeting targets as per PC-I guidelines was emphasized.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1703020521.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023