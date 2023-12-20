DG reviews performance of KP Livestock Dept

PESHAWAR - A monthly review meeting of all Directors (Provincial, District, Project, and Farms) was convened under the chairmanship of Dr Alam Zeb, Director General (Extension), Livestock & Dairy Development Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today, Tuesday, at the Directorate General (Ext) in Peshawar.
The forum received an overview of various departmental activities. Expressing contentment with the overall performance, the chair issued directives to improve service delivery to farmers. Emphasis was placed on punctuality, and geo-mapping of institutions and farms (dairy and poultry) under different developmental schemes.
The Chair directed the provision of animal health and allied services directly to farmers’ doorsteps. Additionally, raising awareness among the masses through field days, veterinary camps and extension messages was highlighted.
Furthermore, the chair briefed the forum about the Khushal Pakhtunkhwa Program initiated by the caretaker government, stressing its earnest implementation and timely reporting of assigned tasks with enthusiasm.
Moreover, it was advised to maintain records of meat and milk production within and beyond the district. Ensuring transparency in developmental schemes and meeting targets as per PC-I guidelines was emphasized.