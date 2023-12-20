DIG East for establishing lady police officer desk in police stations

KARACHI - Deputy In­spector General Police East Zone Ghulam Azfar Mahesar has said that a regular lady police officer desk should be established in the three dis­tricts dedicated to dealing with the problems of women who visit the police stations. Talking to the media on Tues­day, he said that the women police staff will be present in three shifts in all the po­lice stations of three districts of East Zone, Malir, Korangi and East, and they would solve the problems of visit­ing women. He said that any kind of negligence would not be tolerated in the hearing of the complaints of women while their problems would be solved immediately.