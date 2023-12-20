Wednesday, December 20, 2023
ECP defers Imran, Fawad indictment in contempt case

Staff Reporter
December 20, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -   The Elections Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday de­ferred the indictment of former prime minister Imran Khan and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in a case related to contempt of the ECP and the CEC. It was decided to adjourn the proceedings till December 27 this year. A four-member bench of the ECP reached Rawalpindi Central Jail to charge sheet the Imran Khan and Fawad Chaud­hary. Last week, the commission had decided to conduct a jail trial of both politicians following the objection of the Ministry of In­terior to produce former prime minister before the commission due to security reasons.

