ECP orders removal of PM advisor to ensure fair polls

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday ordered the removal of Adviser to the Prime Minister on Establishment Ahad Cheema from his post, apparently to ensure free and fair elections.
The ECP issued the directives, hearing a petition seeking the removal of Cheema, Privatisation and Inter-provincial Coordination Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad and Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr Tauqeer Hussain Shah from their posts. The petition was filed by Advocate Syed Azizud Din Kaka Khel in October. It was pleaded that the transparency of polls was not possible due to these individuals being part of the caretaker government.
In the short order issued, the Commission said that the petitioner’s prayer for Cheema to be removed was “reasonable and is accepted” on the basis that the latter was a part of the previous government. It could influence the holding of free, fair and transparent elections if he [Cheema] continued in his post. On it, the ECP directed that Ahad Cheema be removed from his position and ordered the Cabinet Division secretary to immediately issue the notification in this regard. Cheema had also served as a special assistant in the previous PML-N-led government. Two months ago, the ECP had advised the interim government to refrain from inducting “persons of known political allegiance” in a letter to the caretaker prime minister’s secretary.