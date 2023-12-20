Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Election security, CCTV cameras’ installation at polling stations duscussed

Agencies
December 20, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Sindh Election Commissioner Sharifullah met with Chief Secretary Dr Fakhre Alam to deliberate on the arrangements for the upcoming general elections.
According to a press release, the chief secretary assured the provincial head of the electoral watchdog that the government had diligently prepared for fair and peaceful elections.
“Security and transport plans, along with other essential arrangements, have been put in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the elections,” he affirmed.
Dr Alam reiterated the commitment to provide all necessary facilities, aligning with directives and requirements to the election body. Mr Sharifullah conveyed that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had finalised all necessary preparations for the general elections scheduled to be held on Feb 8, 2024. “We are fully prepared to conduct free, fair, and impartial elections,” he asserted.
He highlighted that, in line with the ECP directives, CCTV cameras would be installed at polling stations to enhance transparency. He also emphasised the ECP’s dedication to create a secure environment for the electoral process.
Meanwhile, The Jamaat-i-Islami called for removal of Kamran Tessori from the office of the Sindh governor in view of his known association with a political party.

Accountability Court grants bail to four accused in M6 Motorway land scam case

Agencies

