Employers’ role for mainstreaming of PWDs recognised

ISLAMABAD - In order to encourage and recognize the continued contributions of organizations towards mainstream­ing of persons with disabilities (PWDs), a grand event was arranged to award the Disability Inclusion Excellence Awards 2023 to them.

The awards giving ceremony was arranged the Sightsavers Pakistan in collaboration with the Paki­stan Business and Disability Network.

The primary aim of this event extended beyond mere recognition; it sought to celebrate and com­mend exceptional contributions that have propelled inclusivity for individuals with disabilities within the professional realm.

The cause behind the launch of Disability Excel­lence Award is to recognize the efforts of employers who are leading in employing youth with disabilities at their workplaces incorporate disability inclusion into their work practices.

The ceremony acquired additional prestige with the distinguished presence of the Chief Guest, Dr. Saad Khalid Niaz, the Minister of Health, Social Wel­fare, and Public Health Engineering from the Govern­ment of Sindh.

Representatives from UNICEF, GIZ, National Forum of Women with Disabilities, and Community Based Inclusive Development Network were also present at the event.

Reflecting the profound significance of the occa­sion, the Pakistan Business and Disability Network conveyed heartfelt gratitude, expressing, “We extend our sincere appreciation to all the organizations and individuals who have played a pivotal role in champi­oning the cause of disability inclusion.”

In his remarks, Saghir Bukhari, Senior Programme Manager ILO said, “Inclusive employment is not just a choice; it’s a necessity for a truly equitable socie­ty. Each step we take towards fostering disability in­clusion in the workplace is a stride towards a world where everyone can contribute and thrive.”

The Employers’ Federation of Pakistan (EFP) and the Pakistan Business and Disability Network (PBDN) are leading this initiative to encourage more employers, especially in the corporate sector, to par­ticipate in the forum.

In his keynote speech, Itfaq Khaliq Khan, Senior Programme Manager, Sightsavers, said that people with disabilities are a valuable resource as well as valued consumers. He emphasized that disability in­clusion in the workplace is a joint responsibility, and we need a collective effort for that.

Feroz Alam, Vice President of EFP, said that this event showcases our commitment to fostering truly inclusive workplaces, where diversity is embraced, and every individual has the opportunity to thrive.