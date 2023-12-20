Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Entry of vehicles in Safe City prohibited in absence of driving licence  

Israr Ahmad
December 20, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

Rawalpindi - The Islamabad Capital Police have instituted a significant measure whereby the entry of all private and government vehicles in Safe City Islamabad has been proscribed in the absence of a driving license. 

Notices have been dispatched to all educational institutions in conjunction with the police department offices within federal government establishments. 

The objective of this undertaking is to instill awareness among the citizens of Islamabad regarding the adherence to traffic laws and to assure the concrete enforcement of traffic regulations, said a police spokesman on Tuesday. 

According to him, following the special direction of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the CPO Safe City/ Traffic Islamabad has prohibited the entry of vehicles of individuals coming to Safe City Islamabad or officers without a driving license, a public relations officer said. 

He said that in connection with this matter, educational institutions in all police department offices and federal government departments were also sent notices. The CPO Safe City/ Traffic stated that the purpose of this action is to create awareness among the residents of the federal capital regarding compliance with traffic laws and to ensure the enforcement of traffic laws. 

He further mentioned that special teams are providing awareness on traffic laws and road safety to the public at checkpoints and on roads at different times. Islamabad Capital Police are also providing awareness on road safety and traffic laws on Radio FM 92.4, along with informing the residents about the latest traffic situation in the federal capital.

Israr Ahmad

