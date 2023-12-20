Ex-PM Abbasi says he will not run for 2024 elections

ISLAMABAD - Former Prime Minister Sha­hid Khaqan Abbasi made a significant announcement on Tuesday, revealing his decision to abstain from participating in the upcoming general elec­tions scheduled for February 08, 2024. This declaration came amid the backdrop of on­going legal battles, particularly cases brought forth by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), as Abbasi spoke to the media out­side an Islamabad accountability court.

Talking to the media, Abbasi highlighted that he has been contending with NAB cases for the past five years, citing a previous instance where a case against him was eventually closed.

Exuding confidence, he expressed optimism that the current case would follow a similar trajectory towards closure. The seasoned politician, whose career has been punctuated by legal challenges, underscored the need for increased transparency in NAB proceedings. He reiterated his longstand­ing demand for the installation of cameras in NAB courts, asserting that this measure would enable the public to be informed about the intricacies of the cases. In a critical assessment of the existing system, Abbasi voiced concerns about its efficacy in managing state affairs, deeming it flawed.

He questioned accountability for perceived in­justice and tyranny prevailing in the country, a poignant inquiry that resonates in the broader political discourse. When asked about potential plans to establish a new political party or sever ties with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Abbasi deftly sidestepped these que­ries. Instead, he unequivocally stated his decision to refrain from participating in the upcoming elections, leaving the political landscape fraught with speculation about his future role.

Earlier on the same day, a NAB court, headed by Judge Muhammad Bashir, conducted a hear­ing related to the LNG reference against Abbasi. During these proceedings, Abbasi’s legal counsel petitioned the court to defer further actions in the case until the Supreme Court reaches a decision on an intra-court appeal. The court, acceding to this request, adjourned the hearing until Febru­ary 13, introducing an element of anticipation and legal intricacies into the ongoing saga.

As Shahid Khaqan Abbasi takes a backseat in electoral politics, the implications of his decision ripple through the political landscape, prompting observers to contemplate the future trajectory of his career and its potential impact on the broader political narrative in Pakistan.