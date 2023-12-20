Former PTI MPA joins PPP

MULTAN - Former member provincial assembly (MPA) and right hand man of Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi, Wasif Raan here on Tuesday announced to part ways with PTI and join Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

He made this announcement in the presence of former Prime Minister, Senator Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and other PPP leaders at Qadirpur Raan.

Later, while talking to reporters, Gilani welcomed Wasif Raan in PPP claiming that his party was receiving overwhelming response from the masses.

Surprises are unfolding across the country, including figures like Sarfraz Bugti and Waseem Raan’s joining of PPP, he said, adding that free and fair Election Commission was overseeing the process. The PPP has consistently worked for all classes and the party is prepared for the upcoming elections, he said and stated, “While the PPP has its manifesto, various committees are working on seat adjustments.” The former Prime Minister regretted that forming opinions about a party without people’s mandate was against democratic norms. The PPP has always been accountable to the parliament and the people during its tenure, he informed.

He said that PPP was expected to perform well in South Punjab. Qadirpur Ran has witnessed numerous developmental projects in the past and more are planned for the future, he said and announced that Malik Waseem Raan will be our candidate alongside Ali Musa.