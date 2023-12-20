GCWUF starts admissions

FAISALABAD - The Government College Women University, Faisalabad, (GCWUF) has started admissions of BS, ADP, MPhil and PhD in various departments.

The candidates can apply for admissions online through the university website by January 5.

The fee to apply for admission will be Rs2,500; however, for applying in more than one department, candidates will have to deposit additional fee Rs500 per subject in any branch of the UBL bank. The test will be held on January 9 for students seeking admission in BS Fine Arts, BS Fashion Design, Graphic Design, MPhil and PhD.