Gold rate goes up 

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs400 and was sold at Rs217,600 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs217,200 on the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs343 to Rs186,557 from Rs186,214 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs171,011 from Rs170,696, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and 10 grams silver re­mained stagnant at Rs 2,670 and Rs2,289.09 respectively. The price of gold in the inter­national market increased by $4 to $2,047 from $2,043, the Association reported.