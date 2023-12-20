Wednesday, December 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Gold rate goes up 

Gold rate goes up 
APP
December 20, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs400 and was sold at Rs217,600 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs217,200 on the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs343 to Rs186,557 from Rs186,214 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs171,011 from Rs170,696, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and 10 grams silver re­mained stagnant at Rs 2,670 and Rs2,289.09 respectively. The price of gold in the inter­national market increased by $4 to $2,047 from $2,043, the Association reported.

Tags:

APP

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1702959961.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023