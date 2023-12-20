Govt taking steps for better governance in Balochistan: PM

QUETTA - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday said that the gov­ernment had taken multiple initiatives to bring about reforms in bureaucracy in order to improve overall governance structure of Balochistan province.

Addressing a press conference here, the PM said the province had some chronic and complex issues which ought to be resolved by deput­ing a blend of upright and hard-work­ing bureaucrats from civil service as well as from the provincial structure.

“Our issues are linked with the bad governance, that had been badly af­fecting the performance of the prov­ince for the last few decades,” he said. On the request of the Balochistan government, he deputed a competent bureaucrat Shakeel Qadir Khan along with a team, to ensure meritoc­racy and to streamline the over­all structure of bureaucracy.

He said he specifically in­structed the team to fully sup­port the Chief Minister and the provincial government in this regard. PM Kakar said there was an axis of some corrupt bureaucrats and other stake­holders who had crumpled the whole province, thus adversely affecting the national economy.

He hoped that the incoming elected government would also remain vigilant in this regard and would continue the process of reforms in future.

To a question regarding res­ervations of the nationalist par­ties to hold free and fair elec­tions in the province, the prime minister said it was just a rou­tine matter as these parties had something to say to their voters.

Reiterating the government’s resolve to hold free and fair elections across the country, he said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would perform its duty to conduct the elections in an appropriate way.

“It is our task that we run the day-to-day affairs of the govern­ment, implement the state af­fairs, and then conduct the elec­tion,” he said.

Responding to a question about the projects under Chi­na Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the prime minister said the caretaker setup did not have the mandate to initiate new projects, however he was trying his best to allocate funds for the Quetta-Khuzdar dual carriage­way section. He hoped to get the finances for project by the next month. He said that the children should be given skilled training and the government was ready to provide thousands of skilled trainings.

To another question about complaints of some aspirants, he said the government would never allow some people to take bribes for giving govern­ment jobs adding recent posts announced in the province had been, cancelled.

As regards, the Internet ser­vice in Balochistan, the prime minister said this would be re­solved in a month or two after completing the project of the firewall. Asked if he would join any political party after his ten­ure, he said he had no intention to join any political entity.

PM Kakar informed the Pin­jra Pull would be operational by the end of February or early March 2024.

To another question, he said the Balochistan province had been given the exemption from the government’s recent deci­sion to curtail gas supply.

PROPERLY EDUCATED PEOPLE CAN TRANSFORM SOCIETY: PM

Meanwhile, during an inter­action with the students of dif­ferent universities of the Ba­lochistan province, the PM pointed out the seriousness of out-of-school children issue which warranted collective ef­forts for its redressal as proper­ly educated people could trans­form a human society.

He said in the future, no society would be able to exist without education and knowledge, and stressed that students should have realization for the chang­es shaping the human societies. He said that the out-of-school children issue was a social is­sue which had two aspects and according to his view, they re­quired to ponder as to what steps should be taken to make the edu­cation accessible to such kids.

He stressed upon utilization of existing infrastructure and enhancement of teachers’ ca­pacity building, besides increas­ing the outreach of education.

The prime minister suggest­ed that about 10 million Paki­stani diaspora, living in differ­ent parts of the globe, could play their part in overcoming the out-of-school children is­sue. If they gave commitment to educate at least five children with their minimum donation, that amount could prove huge for catering to the needs the un­educated children. With such initiative, the other countries and stakeholders would look towards the move as positive and would be supplementing in those efforts, he opined.

The caretaker prime minister, to another query, replied that career counselling should be in­troduced at universities, keep­ing in view the contemporary needs of the local industry and particularly in the region, and cited the massive construction work being undertaken in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia which required skilled manpower.

He also expressed the hope that the upcoming govern­ment would focus and improve the skill development capacity of the people by taking differ­ent steps. The caretaker prime minister, referring to the trade and economic potential of the region, said trillions of dollars trade was expected in the re­gion. For example, the member states of Economic Coopera­tion Organization (ECO) had the population of about 500 mil­lion, which meant about half of the quarter of world’s popula­tion resided there which gave it a central position in the world.

To a question, he opined that political stability would be achieved after the upcoming parliaments completed their respective stints. The dem­ocratic system would settle down and amplify the econom­ic strength in future, he said, adding the functional democra­cy was linked with the econom­ic strength.

He also underscored the sig­nificance of the efficient sys­tem for collecting and spend­ing taxes. The prime minister expressed the optimism that he was very much hopeful that dif­ferent challenges faced by the country would be addressed in a gradual and rational manner, and the students would be the main ingredients in the achieve­ment of those goals.