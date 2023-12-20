IHC reserves verdict on petitions against delimitations

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday reserved its judgement in the petitions challenging the de¬limitation of different districts of the country. A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir conducted hearing of the peti¬tions challenging delimitation of constituencies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh and re¬marked that it would issue an appropriate order which would be useful in the future as well. During the hearing, Barrister Qasim Nawaz ap¬peared before the court in a petition related to de¬limitation in District Sanghar. Similarly, the peti¬tions were also moved against the delimitation in NA-93, NA-94 Chaniot, NA-106, NA-107, PP-121, PP-124 of Toba Tek Singh and NA-8 District Bajaur. The court reserved its verdict after hearing ar¬guments from the respondents including the Elec¬tion Commission of Pakistan (ECP). During the hearing, the judge asked how assem¬bly seats can reduce if the country’s population has increased.