Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Imran Khan to contest elections from three constituencies: Gohar

Imran Khan to contest elections from three constituencies: Gohar
Web Desk
4:07 PM | December 20, 2023
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s founder will contest election from three constituencies, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali and Barrister Ali Zafar announced in a news conference.

PTI founder will contest elections from the National Assembly constituencies of Mianwali, Lahore and Islamabad, party chairman Gohar Ali Khan said.

Barrister Ali Zafar said that the PTI wants general election on February 08, at any cost. “Restraining from submitting nomination papers is against the spirit of democratic process,” he said.

“We won’t boycott the election, the opponents will try to create the situation,” Barrister Gohar said. He said, he will contest the election from Buner.

“The election commission should ensure that the PTI gets its rights as a political party,” Gohar Khan said.

They are nervous to the extent that denying election field to the party candidates, PTI chairman said. “We don’t want to exacerbate the situation, opponents will try to worsen it,” he said.

Barrister Gohar said that the party tickets will be decided soon. “I will advise the party candidates to face hardships and submit their nomination papers,” he added.

Ali Zafar expressed hope that the election commission will decide about the party’s election symbol soon. ” The democracy will suffer in case of opacity in elections,” he said.

He expressed hope that the Islamabad High Court will announce its decision in Toshakhana case soon.

“We have directed workers to file their nomination papers,” Ali Zafar said. “PTI leaders in jails will be preferred over other candidates,” he added.

