Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malki called on Interior Secretary Aftab Akbar Durrani in Islamabad today and discussed renovation work at the Faisal Mosque.

They also agreed to promote bilateral relations.

The Saudi Ambassador expressed his best wishes for the upcoming general elections in Pakistan.

On this occasion, the Interior Secretary presented souvenir to the Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malki.