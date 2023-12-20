Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Iraqi Military attache calls on Caretaker Sindh Info Minister

December 20, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Military attaché of the Iraqi Embassy to Pakistan Brigadier General Salih Zakhoy called on the Sindh Caretaker Minister for Information, Minority Affairs and Social Protection Muhammad Ahmad Shah at his office here on Tuesday.
Secretary Information Sindh Nadeem ur Rehman Memon was also present on the occasion, a communique said. They discussed issues of mutual interests, strengthening of relations between Pakistan and Iraq as well as trade, business and cultural exchanges. They also discussed maritime travelling facilities between Pakistan and Iraq for the convenience of pilgrims.

