Israel bombs Gaza as UN weighs new ceasefire call

GAZA/ UNITED NATIONS - Israel launched more deadly strikes on Gaza Tuesday as the UN Securi­ty Council was due to vote on anoth­er ceasefire demand and concern mounted over the conflict’s impact on global shipping. One of Israel’s enemies, Yemen’s Huthi rebels, in recent weeks launched a spate of attacks on cargo ships and tankers in the Red Sea, leading the United States to announce a 10-nation na­val coalition to protect the vessels.

The Huthi missile and drone strikes, while claiming no lives so far, have led several major shipping and oil firms to halt voyages through the waters that lead to the Suez Ca­nal, a chokepoint for about 10 per­cent of world trade. Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin -- who on Monday again pledged “ironclad” US support for Israel -- travelled on to Qatar and joined an online conference on the naval coalition that includes war­ships from Britain, Canada, France and other countries.

The Huthis meanwhile warned they “will not stop” the attacks, which they say target Israel-linked vessels in a show of solidarity with the Palestinians.

Israel maintained its bombard­ment and ground combat Tuesday in the third month of the bloodiest ever Gaza war, which started when Hamas launched their attack on Oc­tober 7. Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry says Israel’s withering mil­itary response has killed more than 19,400 people, mostly women and children, while devastating large swathes of the coastal territory.

At least 20 more people were killed overnight in strikes on the southern Gaza city of Rafah, the ministry said, bringing more suffering to the area that has become a vast camp for dis­placed Palestinians.

International alarm has spiralled over the suffering brought by

the war and siege for traumatised Palestinian families who have en­dured dire shortages of food, water, medical supplies and fuel as well as power and communications black­outs. The New York-based campaign group Human Rights Watch charged Monday that Israel was “using star­vation of civilians as a method of warfare”. And the EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell accused Israel of dis­playing an “appalling lack of distinc­tion” in its Gaza campaign.

The UN Security Council was set to convene later Tuesday, after a one-day delay, to weigh another call for a ceasefire, after a previous bid was vetoed by the United States.

A draft of the resolution intro­duced by the United Arab Emirates called for an “urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities” in Gaza to al­low “safe and unhindered humani­tarian access”.

Israel has allowed limited human­itarian aid deliveries into Gaza via Egypt’s Rafah border crossing and, as of this week, through its own Ker­em Shalom crossing. Gaza, which continues to be under deadly Israe­li attacks, is by far the most danger­ous place in the world to be a child and deaths of youngsters from dis­ease will likely surpass those from bombardment in the absence of a ceasefire, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) warned on Tuesday.

“A lack of food, water, shelter and sanitation continues to put chil­dren’s lives at risk as they suffer un­der relentless airstrikes with no safe place to go,” said UNICEF Spokes­person James Elder, who recently re­turned from the besieged enclave.

Ahead of a UN Security Council meeting on a pause in fighting to facilitate aid access, he told report­ers in Geneva: “Every single child is enduring these 10 weeks of hell and not one of them can escape.”

“As a parent of a critically sick child told me, ‘Our situation is pure mis­ery…I don’t know if we will make it through this’,” he said. According to the Gaza health authorities, over 19,400 Palestinians have been mar­tyred in the enclave since October 7 when the hostilities between Israel and Hamas erupted.

Gaza ‘most