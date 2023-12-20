Wednesday, December 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Japan prosecutors raid ruling party offices over kickback scandal

Agencies
December 20, 2023
International

TOKYO-Japanese prosecutors raided offices belonging to the ruling party on Tuesday over a funding scandal that forced Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to replace four ministers last week.
Public broadcaster NHK aired footage of investigators entering a building that houses the office of the largest faction of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), after reports that officials took kickbacks of 500 million yen ($3.4 million).
“The party must work to restore public confidence with a strong sense of urgency,” Kishida told reporters, adding that he could not talk about the investigation in detail.
“Investigations must be carried out rigorously,” he added. Earlier, party number-two Toshimitsu Motegi described the raids as “extremely regrettable”, telling reporters that the party would take “necessary measures while observing the fate of the investigation”.
Kishida last week sacked four ministers, including the top government spokesman and the trade minister, over failure to report political funds as required by law.
All four ministers were from the LDP faction previously headed by ex-premier Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated last year, after leaving office. Tokyo public prosecutors also raided the office of another LDP faction on Tuesday, but two members of the faction remain as ministers.

PPIB, CERAD, Huawei jointly launch White Paper on AFCI for PV systems in Pakistan

Tags:

Agencies

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1702959961.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023