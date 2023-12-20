KP CS inspects various sections of Central Jail Peshawar

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Secretary, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, along with the Additional Chief Secretary Home, conduct­ed a visit to Central Jail Pe­shawar on Tuesday. They were warmly received by the Inspector Gener­al of Prison Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, Usman Mehsud, Additional Inspector Gen­eral of Prison Hamid ur Rahman, and Superinten­dent Jail Waseem Khan.

The visit involved an in­spection of various sec­tions of the jail, engaging with inmates to assess the facilities provided by the administration. The Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary interacted with prisoners to under­stand their needs.

During the visit, the IG prison provided an extensive overview of jail security manage­ment and highlighted the facilities available to prisoners. Emphasiz­ing rehabilitation, it was mentioned that the pris­on department provides skills training to assist inmates in securing live­lihoods after release.

The IG prison also dis­cussed the video link fa­cility, enabling prisoners to attend court hearings remotely.