KP CS inspects various sections of Central Jail Peshawar

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Secretary, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, along with the Additional Chief Secretary Home, conducted a visit to Central Jail Peshawar on Tuesday. They were warmly received by the Inspector General of Prison Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Usman Mehsud, Additional Inspector General of Prison Hamid ur Rahman, and Superintendent Jail Waseem Khan.
The visit involved an inspection of various sections of the jail, engaging with inmates to assess the facilities provided by the administration. The Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary interacted with prisoners to understand their needs.
During the visit, the IG prison provided an extensive overview of jail security management and highlighted the facilities available to prisoners. Emphasizing rehabilitation, it was mentioned that the prison department provides skills training to assist inmates in securing livelihoods after release.
The IG prison also discussed the video link facility, enabling prisoners to attend court hearings remotely.