KP depts authorised to transfer buildings for launching skill development classes

PESHAWAR - In a decisive move, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Caretaker Cabinet sanctioned various provincial departments to repurpose their premises for skill development classes under the Khushala Pakhtunkhwa Program. This endorsement encompassed departments such as Elementary and Secondary Education, Technical Education, Industries and Labour, and Health, among others.
Chaired by Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Rtd.) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, the cabinet meeting, attended by Provincial Ministers and Administrative officials, addressed critical concerns regarding the shortage of skilled workers. Pakistan’s inability to meet South Korea’s demand for over one hundred thousand skilled workers due to a deficient labour force raised alarm.
To counter this shortage and address unemployment, the province aims to train over 500 thousand youth in diverse fields like information technology, paramedics, nursing, and trades, enabling them to secure livelihoods both nationally and internationally.
The Chief Minister underscored the caretaker government’s obligation to support fair elections while recognizing the pressing issue of escalating unemployment and poverty. Acknowledging the risk of youth vulnerability to extremism due to desperation, the government emphasized its role in societal welfare.
To expedite this initiative, a task force comprising ministers, secretaries, and organizational heads convenes daily to ensure the program’s swift implementation, set to commence imminently.
Additionally, the Provincial cabinet backed the Caretaker Chief Minister’s stance in advocating for the transfer of financial responsibilities from the federal level to the province. However, it was highlighted that the province faces constraints in launching new programs that might necessitate increased taxation, which lies beyond the caretaker government’s mandate.
Emphasis was placed on upholding constitutional provisions and recognizing financial realities in decisions involving fiscal matters between the Federal and Provincial Governments.
In recent dialogues, the Federal Government proposed transferring financial responsibilities such as BISP and HEC to provincial governments. In response, the Chief Minister firmly rejected any proposals to shift the financial burden to the provincial Government.