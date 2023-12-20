KP depts authorised to transfer buildings for launching skill development classes

PESHAWAR - In a decisive move, the Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa (KPK) Caretaker Cabinet sanctioned various provincial depart­ments to repurpose their premises for skill development classes under the Khushala Pakhtunkhwa Program. This endorsement encompassed depart­ments such as Elementary and Second­ary Education, Technical Education, Industries and Labour, and Health, among others.

Chaired by Caretaker Chief Minis­ter Justice (Rtd.) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, the cabinet meeting, attended by Provincial Ministers and Adminis­trative officials, addressed critical con­cerns regarding the shortage of skilled workers. Pakistan’s inability to meet South Korea’s demand for over one hundred thousand skilled workers due to a deficient labour force raised alarm.

To counter this shortage and address unemployment, the province aims to train over 500 thousand youth in di­verse fields like information technol­ogy, paramedics, nursing, and trades, enabling them to secure livelihoods both nationally and internationally.

The Chief Minister underscored the caretaker government’s obligation to support fair elections while recogniz­ing the pressing issue of escalating un­employment and poverty. Acknowl­edging the risk of youth vulnerability to extremism due to desperation, the government emphasized its role in so­cietal welfare.

To expedite this initiative, a task force comprising ministers, secretaries, and organizational heads convenes daily to ensure the program’s swift implemen­tation, set to commence imminently.

Additionally, the Provincial cabinet backed the Caretaker Chief Minister’s stance in advocating for the transfer of financial responsibilities from the fed­eral level to the province. However, it was highlighted that the province faces constraints in launching new programs that might necessitate increased taxa­tion, which lies beyond the caretaker government’s mandate.

Emphasis was placed on upholding constitutional provisions and recogniz­ing financial realities in decisions in­volving fiscal matters between the Fed­eral and Provincial Governments.

In recent dialogues, the Feder­al Government proposed transfer­ring financial responsibilities such as BISP and HEC to provincial govern­ments. In response, the Chief Minis­ter firmly rejected any proposals to shift the financial burden to the pro­vincial Government.