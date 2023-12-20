KP Education Dept announces schedule of winter vacations

PESHAWAR - The KP Education Depart­ment unveiled the winter vacation schedule for government schools in both plain and mountain­ous areas.

Government schools across the plains in the prov­ince will be closed from December 23 to 31. Mean­while, institutions in the winter zone are set for an extended closure, spanning from December 23 to February 29.

In the cold, mountainous regions of Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa (KP), schools are slated for a two-and-a-half-month winter break. The Education Depart­ment’s decision prioritizes students’ safety and well-being during the winter season.