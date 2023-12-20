KP Education Dept announces schedule of winter vacations

PESHAWAR - The KP Education Department unveiled the winter vacation schedule for government schools in both plain and mountainous areas.
Government schools across the plains in the province will be closed from December 23 to 31. Meanwhile, institutions in the winter zone are set for an extended closure, spanning from December 23 to February 29.
In the cold, mountainous regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), schools are slated for a two-and-a-half-month winter break. The Education Department’s decision prioritizes students’ safety and well-being during the winter season.