KU college principals, teachers Senate elections on Jan 25

KARACHI - The elec­tions to the Senate of the Uni­versity of Karachi from the college’s principals and col­lege teachers’ constituencies respectively will be held on January 25, 2024, at the Shai­kh Zayed Islamic Research Centre from 09:30am to 4:00pm. The KU Registrar and Returning Officer Professor Dr Abdul Waheed announced this in a statement issued on Tuesday. He mentioned that three principals of affiliated colleges and 12 college teach­ers from the affiliated colleges, and should have at least three years’ service to be elected by all the principals and teachers constituencies respectively. He said that the nomination papers could be submitted by Wednesday, January 10, 2024, by 1:00 pm, in the KU Registrar’s Office. According to him, the objections to the provisional voters’ list, if any, could be filled by Monday, January 08, 2024, till 1:00 pm, and candidates would be able to withdraw their nomination papers by Wednesday, Janu­ary 17, 2024, till 1:00pm. Dr Abdul Waheed shared that the final list of candidates would be issued on Wednesday, Jan­uary 17, 2024, by 4:00pm.