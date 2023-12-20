Wednesday, December 20, 2023
LDA evacuates two plots from land grabbers

Our Staff Reporter
December 20, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  On the direction of Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, LDA teams conducted an early morning operation against the mafia involved in land grabbing in Tajpura and took possession of two plots worth crores of rupees. During the operation, LDA teams evacuated Plot No. 57 and 59 Block A situated at main road in Tajpura Scheme.The operation was supervised by Director Housing V Shahbazul Haque Ghurki. Later, the LDA teams demolished 2 illegal constructions near Shadbagh, Gujarpura Scheme and Canal Road in the ongoing operation against illegal constructions. The operation was supervised by Director Town Planning One Ayesha Mutahir. LDA teams partially demolished the under-construction structure at Harbanspura Mor, Main Canal Road. The illegal construction on Canal Road opposite Sozo Water Park was completely demolished.

Our Staff Reporter

