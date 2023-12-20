LESCO to complete digitisation soon

LAHORE - Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) is all set to complete it’s digital transformation soon.

The LESCO Strategic Planning and IT Steering Committee’s Convenor Ali Ayaz Sadiq stated this while chairing the committee meeting here at LESCO Headquarter on Tuesday. LESCO Board of Directors (BoD) Chairman Hafiz Mian Muhammad Nauman, CEO Engineer Shahid Haider, the BoD members and officers concerned attended the meeting. The meeting focused on crucial aspects such as the implementation of an ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) system and the agenda for procurement, switching over from manual to online processes for critical functions within LESCO.

Ali Ayaz Sadiq said that medical bill claims, scholarships, rent bills, marriage grants, and payment of funeral expenses, previously approved manually, are slated to transition seamlessly to the ERP system upon its completion. This move promises to revolutionize approvals, ensuring a streamlined, one-click process, he mentioned. The LESCO’s HR, Admin, Material Management and Finance Departments are actively engaged in this digital transformation initiative. Ali Ayaz Sadiq and the CEO Engineer Shahid Haider expressed their commitment to revamp management system to harnessing technology for organizational advancement.