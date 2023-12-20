Maison Sonraj elevates Karachi's scent profile with grand launch

Maison Sonraj, a lavish three-story emporium dedicated to exclusive fragrances and premium skincare, has unveiled its splendor in the heart of upscale Zamzama.

The grand launch, attended by distinguished guests such as Mr. Alexis Chahtahtinsky, Consul General of France, and Mr. Martin Dawson from the British High Commission, marked the debut of a unique luxury fragrance experience curated by Arbaaz Sattar, the visionary behind this opulent venture.

Arbaaz Sattar, the third-generation scion of the Sonraj family, expressed his vision for Maison Sonraj, saying, "This is fundamental to our overarching strategy of being a multi-category player within the luxury sector. Maison Sonraj allows us to deploy our experience and reputation into new categories while maintaining a strong focus on horology. Building strong customer relationships and attracting new customers through non-watch activities into our extensive, laddered watch experience."

Maison Sonraj, a testament to Arbaaz Sattar's dedication, promises to be the ultimate destination for aficionados seeking a refined fragrance encounter. The boutique showcases a design philosophy that encapsulates the epitome of luxury, offering a comprehensive selection of niche fragrances from Britain, France, Italy, and beyond.

The grand launch of Maison Sonraj was attended by Karachi's elite, including philanthropist Ronak Lakhani and prominent actors such as Anwar Maqsood, Behroze Sabzwari, Javed Sheikh, Faysal Quraishi, Shahroz Sabzwari, Sadaf Kanwal, Hasnain Lehri, among other luminaries. The event also saw the presence of the Consul Generals of Russia and Malaysia.

With an array of globally acclaimed luxury fragrance brands like Xerjoff and The House of Oud from Italy, Parfums de Marly, INITIO Parfums Privés, and Liquides Imaginaires from France, as well as Clive Christian and Thameen London from the UK, Maison Sonraj offers a curated selection that redefines luxury in Pakistan. In addition to fragrances, the boutique houses high-end skincare brands, including Dr Barbara Sturm from Germany, Bellefontaine, and Niance from Switzerland.