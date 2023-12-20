Moot stresses for promotion of skilled labour export

ISLAMABAD - Stakeholders at a national conference have focused on the promoting the export of skilled labour, meeting the skilled labour needs of destination countries, and addressing migrants’ aspirations for skill recognition.
The conference on “Building a Global Future: Recognition of Migrants’ Qualifications and Skills” was organized by the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) in cooperation with MOPHRD and GIZ to mark the International Migrants Day 2023 here on Tuesday.
The International Migrants Day serves as a global platform to recognise, and celebrate the contributions of migrants to societies worldwide.
The event explored challenges migrants face in global skill recognition and proposed viable solutions.
This year’s theme has been selected by ICMPD and GIZ, considering the shared goals and priorities of the Government of Pakistan. The discussion focused on the promoting the export of skilled labour, meeting the skilled labour needs of destination countries, and addressing migrants’ aspirations for skill recognition.
The event brought together a diverse range of over 60 stakeholders, including government officials, policymakers, academia, diplomats, international organisations, and civil society representatives. This collaborative effort sparked dialogues leading to ensuring equitable recognition of migrants’ qualifications and skills across various sectors.
In her opening remarks, Raana Rahim, Head of Office/ Country Coordinator ICMPD, Pakistan, said the importance of skills partnerships can contribute to effective tapping of the potential of migrants. She emphasised the importance of protecting and promoting the rights of migrants as it serves as a reminder to uphold the principles of equality, non-discrimination, and the right to a dignified life for all individuals, regardless of their migration status.
Romina Kochius, Coordinator Sustainable Economic Development, Training and Development, GIZ, emphasised the critical role of sustainable economic development in supporting migrant communities during her welcome remarks on the International Migrants Day event. She highlighted the necessity of comprehensive training programs to empower migrants with essential skills for integration.
Furthermore, she underscored GIZ’s commitment to fostering talent partnerships, recognising the diverse skills migrants bring, and collaborating with stakeholders to create an inclusive environment.
Aurangzeb, Joint Secretary Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, highlighted the presence of all relevant authorities and stakeholders at the event as a testament of their commitment towards promoting safe and dignified migration from Pakistan.
Naseer Khan Kashani, Managing Director of Overseas Employment Cooperation, focused on the imperative shift from low-skilled to semi and highly skilled migration and underscored the evolving landscape of global migration. Emphasizing the need for a paradigm shift in recognising the skills and qualifications of migrants, he highlighted the significant role that semi and highly skilled individuals play in contributing to destination countries.
Michaelle Nintcheu, Researcher from the Institute of German Economy delivered a comprehensive presentation on the key features of Germany’s Skilled Immigration Act underscoring the significance of policies that promote skilled immigration, fostering economic growth and global collaboration.
In his concluding remarks, Dr. Mansoor Zaib Khan, National Team Leader/DV, Programme Centres for Migration and Development (ZME), Head of Programme/AV, TVET Sector Support Programme (TVET SSP), encapsulated the essence of the discussions on recognition of migrants’ qualifications and skills.