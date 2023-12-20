Moot stresses for promotion of skilled labour export

ISLAMABAD - Stakeholders at a national con­ference have focused on the promoting the export of skilled labour, meeting the skilled la­bour needs of destination coun­tries, and addressing migrants’ aspirations for skill recognition.

The conference on “Building a Global Future: Recognition of Mi­grants’ Qualifications and Skills” was organized by the Interna­tional Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) in coop­eration with MOPHRD and GIZ to mark the International Migrants Day 2023 here on Tuesday.

The International Migrants Day serves as a global platform to recognise, and celebrate the contributions of migrants to so­cieties worldwide.

The event explored challeng­es migrants face in global skill recognition and proposed via­ble solutions.

This year’s theme has been selected by ICMPD and GIZ, con­sidering the shared goals and priorities of the Government of Pakistan. The discussion fo­cused on the promoting the ex­port of skilled labour, meeting the skilled labour needs of des­tination countries, and address­ing migrants’ aspirations for skill recognition.

The event brought together a diverse range of over 60 stake­holders, including government officials, policymakers, academ­ia, diplomats, international or­ganisations, and civil society representatives. This collabo­rative effort sparked dialogues leading to ensuring equitable recognition of migrants’ quali­fications and skills across vari­ous sectors.

In her opening remarks, Raa­na Rahim, Head of Office/ Coun­try Coordinator ICMPD, Paki­stan, said the importance of skills partnerships can contrib­ute to effective tapping of the potential of migrants. She em­phasised the importance of pro­tecting and promoting the rights of migrants as it serves as a re­minder to uphold the principles of equality, non-discrimination, and the right to a dignified life for all individuals, regardless of their migration status.

Romina Kochius, Coordinator Sustainable Economic Develop­ment, Training and Development, GIZ, emphasised the critical role of sustainable economic develop­ment in supporting migrant com­munities during her welcome remarks on the International Mi­grants Day event. She highlighted the necessity of comprehensive training programs to empower migrants with essential skills for integration.

Furthermore, she under­scored GIZ’s commitment to fostering talent partnerships, recognising the diverse skills migrants bring, and collaborat­ing with stakeholders to create an inclusive environment.

Aurangzeb, Joint Secretary Ministry of Overseas Pakistan­is and Human Resource Devel­opment, highlighted the pres­ence of all relevant authorities and stakeholders at the event as a testament of their commit­ment towards promoting safe and dignified migration from Pakistan.

Naseer Khan Kashani, Man­aging Director of Overseas Em­ployment Cooperation, focused on the imperative shift from low-skilled to semi and high­ly skilled migration and under­scored the evolving landscape of global migration. Empha­sizing the need for a paradigm shift in recognising the skills and qualifications of migrants, he highlighted the significant role that semi and highly skilled individuals play in contributing to destination countries.

Michaelle Nintcheu, Research­er from the Institute of German Economy delivered a compre­hensive presentation on the key features of Germany’s Skilled Immigration Act underscoring the significance of policies that promote skilled immigration, fostering economic growth and global collaboration.

In his concluding remarks, Dr. Mansoor Zaib Khan, Nation­al Team Leader/DV, Programme Centres for Migration and De­velopment (ZME), Head of Pro­gramme/AV, TVET Sector Sup­port Programme (TVET SSP), encapsulated the essence of the discussions on recognition of migrants’ qualifications and skills.