Nawaz Sharif says Iqama was used to end his rule

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Wednesday that Pakistan was prospering during the tenure of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, but an ‘accident,’ referring to his disqualification, detracted the country from the path of development.

This was not the first time, but we have faced several ‘accidents’, Nawaz Sharif said during a conversation with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ticket aspirants.

Nawaz Sharif, who is eying to become prime minister for a record fourth time, pointed out that he was ousted from power three times in 1993, 1999 and 2017.

Who to blame now for present crises in Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif asked and said “We shot ourselves in our foot”.

The PML-N supremo said inflation was low during his government in 2014 and a roti was available for Rs2 in Aabpara, Islamabad, which now has reached Rs30.

He claimed ‘fake cases’ were registered against him, Maryam and other PML-N leaders. Conviction in two cases was struck down by Islamabad High Court only in three hearings.

What was need to make ‘fake cases’ against me, the PML-N supremo asked and added in which country elected prime minister is overthrown by ‘five judges’.

It is pertinent to mention here that Nawaz Sharif, who returned to Pakistan from exile in October, was convicted by the accountability court in Avenfield and Al-Azizia references, however, earlier this week he was acquitted by the IHC in the Avenfield reference and Al-Azizia references.