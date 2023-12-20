Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Orangi Town Heist: Court approves bail of DSP Umair Tariq Bajari

Agencies
December 20, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The Session Court on Tuesday approved the bail of the accused Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Umair Tariq Bajari in the Orangi Town heist case. The court ordered the accused to deposit a surety bond of Rs 100,000 in the court against his bail approval, meanwhile, the accused is in jail on judicial remand.
Furthermore, the accused has been nominated in the robbery case in Pirabad police station on the complaint of Businessman Shakir. It is pertinent to mention here that an under-training Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Umair Tariq Bajari, along with SSP South Imran Qureshi and two Shaheen Force officials was declared guilty in Karachi’s Orangi Town heist. DSP Umair Tariq Bajari was arrested by the Karachi Police West for his ‘direct involvement’ in the Orangi Town heist. DSP Bajari and his raiding team members was declared guilty after a high-level police probe. After the probe, the Karachi police department removed DSP Bajari from the post for his direct involvement in the dacoity, whereas, Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) South Imran Qureshi was removed from his position for exhibiting negligence. Both police officers have been directed to report the Central Police Office (CPO).

Agencies

