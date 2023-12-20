Pak-China Friendship Hospital transforms Gwadar healthcare landscape

The inauguration of the Pak-China Friendship Hospital in Gwadar marks a significant milestone in the healthcare landscape of the region, propelled by the CPEC. This collaborative effort between the two nations demonstrates a commitment to not only fostering economic development but also prioritising the health and well-being of the local population.

Dwelling on the future projects under CPEC, Adnan Khan, socio-economic development specialist at the Centre of Excellence, China Pakistan Economic Corridor, told WealthPK that in a landmark development, China and Pakistan also planned three transformative corridors – Green Corridor, Digital Corridor and Health Corridor. “This strategic initiative will herald a new era of development for Pakistan, with a particular focus on revamping and modernising the nation's healthcare infrastructure.”

He added: “The establishment of Pak-China Friendship Hospital is a testament to the transformative power of international partnerships in addressing crucial aspects of public welfare.”

“The facility is equipped with state-of-the-art medical technology and staffed by a team of highly skilled healthcare professionals.”

Adnan Khan said the facility would help elevate the standard of healthcare in Gwadar to international levels, reducing the need for residents to travel long distances for specialised medical treatments. “The hospital's comprehensive services, ranging from primary care to specialised treatments, are expected to significantly improve the overall health outcomes of the region.”

“Spanning over 68 acres of land, the 300-bed hospital has been equipped with modern medical facilities,” he said, adding that it was constructed under the Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Business Plan.

“The hospital has six blocks: medical, residential, nursing, paramedical institute, medical college and central laboratory. Each block has other facilities, equipment, and machinery as well,” he added.

He said with a total cost of $100 million funded by the Chinese government, the hospital became operational on December 4.

“China and Pakistan are fortifying their bilateral ties by collaborating in the realm of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM). The health authorities in Sindh have launched an initiative wherein China will provide support to train young doctors with expertise in TCM,” Adnan said.

He added that Chinese medical teams had also helped Pakistani flood victims during their hour of need. “China has been actively investing in education and health infrastructure in Pakistan, providing funding and expertise for the construction of schools, universities, hospitals, and medical research centres. This investment is seen as a way to improve the human development index of Pakistan, which is currently ranked low in terms of education and health indicators.”