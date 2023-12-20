Pakistan believes in maintaining balanced ties with all friendly states: COAS

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir said on Wednesday that Pakistan had made unparalleled contributions and sacrifices in its enduring fight against terrorism and would continue to fight till its logical end, in line with the aspirations of people of Pakistan.

Interacting with members of prominent US think tanks and media during his visit to the United States, he put across Pakistan's perspective on regional security, transnational terrorism and importance of maintaining strategic stability in South Asia.

The army chief said Pakistan was a country of consequence both from geopolitical and geo-economic perspective and wished to develop itself as a hub of connectivity and a gateway to Central Asia and beyond, however, eschewed bloc politics and believed in maintaining balanced relationships with all friendly countries.

General Syed Asim Munir highlighted that Pakistan desired to broaden bilateral engagement with the US through long term multi-domain partnership.

He said his interactions during the visit to the US with political and military leadership had been very positive and forward looking for further strengthening the relationship.

The army chief also highlighted that Pakistan had stood as a bulwark against transnational terrorism for decades for ensuring regional stability and global peace and security.

Turning to Kashmir issue, the army chief stressed upon the need for resolution of Kashmir issue as per aspirations of the people of Kashmir and the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

He said Kashmir was an internationally-accepted dispute and no unilateral action could alter the nature of this dispute against the wishes of millions of people of the area.

General Asim Munir also emphatically highlighted the immediate need for ending the sufferings in Gaza, provision of humanitarian assistance and implementation of two-state solution for enduring peace in the region.