Wednesday, December 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan envoy presents letter of credence to Iranian FM

Pakistan envoy presents letter of credence to Iranian FM
Staff Reporter
December 20, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -   Ambassador Ex­traordinary and Pleni­potentiary of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Mu­hammad Mudassir Tipu on Tuesday presented a copy of his “letter of credence” to Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Amir Abdollahian. During the audience with the for­eign minister, Ambassador Muhammad Mudassir Tipu conveyed the greetings and desire from the leader­ship of Pakistan to further strengthen brotherly and historic ties between the two countries and work together for regional peace and stability. The ambas­sador condemned the Rask terrorist attack and ex­pressed condolences over the martyrdom of Iranian officials. He also appreci­ated the role of Iran over Gaza conflict and mobil­ising of the international support. The Iranian for­eign minister welcomed the ambassador and as­sured his support during his tenure in Tehran and hoped that the relations between the countries which were rooted in com­mon culture and traditions would touch new heights during his assignment in Tehran. Ambassador Tipu expressed gratitude to the foreign minister.

Won’t allow polls to be delayed, reiterates SC

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1702959961.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023