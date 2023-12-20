Pakistan envoy presents letter of credence to Iranian FM

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador Ex­traordinary and Pleni­potentiary of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Mu­hammad Mudassir Tipu on Tuesday presented a copy of his “letter of credence” to Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Amir Abdollahian. During the audience with the for­eign minister, Ambassador Muhammad Mudassir Tipu conveyed the greetings and desire from the leader­ship of Pakistan to further strengthen brotherly and historic ties between the two countries and work together for regional peace and stability. The ambas­sador condemned the Rask terrorist attack and ex­pressed condolences over the martyrdom of Iranian officials. He also appreci­ated the role of Iran over Gaza conflict and mobil­ising of the international support. The Iranian for­eign minister welcomed the ambassador and as­sured his support during his tenure in Tehran and hoped that the relations between the countries which were rooted in com­mon culture and traditions would touch new heights during his assignment in Tehran. Ambassador Tipu expressed gratitude to the foreign minister.