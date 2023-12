Pakistan Railways has resumed the 'Awam Express' service from Peshawar to Karachi on public demand.

DS Railways Masood Ahmad Jan inaugurated the resumption of service as the first Awam Express train left from Peshawar Cantt station for Karachi this morning.

Earlier, the service was suspended due to heavy floods last year.

Awam Express will reach Karachi in about thirty-five hours after making sixty stops including Rawalpindi, Lahore and Multan.