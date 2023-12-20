Pakistan’s migrant burden far larger than Britain’s – we have every right to do something about it

ANWAAR-UL-HAQ KAKAR

Interim Prime Minister of Pakistan

All over the world, governments are adapting to a new era of mass migration linked to conflict, climate change, and economic oppor­tunism. The West is no stranger to painful judgments that must be made in managing un­documented foreigners. The UK government’s plan to deport illegal im­migrants to Rwanda is a sign of that pressure. The heated debate sur­rounding the propos­al and the many efforts to derail the scheme il­lustrate the huge chal­lenges for policymakers as they seek to balance human rights with hard realities, writes An­waar-ul-Haq Kakar, the Interim Prime Minister of Pakistan.

France is also strug­gling, while Italy has ex­pressed fears that it may become “Europe’s refu­gee camp.” After open­ing its arms to sever­al million refugees in recent years, Germa­ny is also feeling the strain, prompting the announcement of tough new deportation meas­ures. The situation in the US is no easier.

Pakistan’s problem is of a different magnitude altogether. Over the last three to four decades, between four and five million migrants (rough­ly the population of Ire­land) have arrived. Many have no right to remain. Despite being a non-sig­natory to 1951 Conven­tion on Refugees (and its 1967 Protocol), we have generously accommo­dated the single largest caseload of refugees.

Hospitality is in Paki­stan’s DNA which is why we have, and will contin­ue to fulfil our legal, mor­al and humanitarian ob­ligations.

We have worked very hard, over a very long pe­riod of time, to accom­modate as many as we can while giving those with no right to remain ample opportunity to leave voluntarily.

Unfortunately, despite frequent opportunities to repatriate voluntari­ly, and multiple govern­ment attempts to reg­ister those who remain undocumented, a signifi­cant number has persis­tently refused to formal­ise their status, choosing instead to stay in the shadows.

While Pakistan has benefited from many hardworking and law-abiding migrants, the overall socio-eco­nomic and security cost of this huge influx has been staggering. Many work on the black mar­ket, paying no tax, de­pressing wages for legit­imate workers. They are also susceptible to ex­ploitation by the crim­inal underworld, with all its disturbing links to terrorist organisations operating in the region.

‘Treat deportees with respect and care’

Since Aug 2021, at least 16 Afghan nation­als have carried out sui­cide attacks inside Paki­stan, while 65 terrorists killed in encounters with security forces, main­ly in the bordering re­gion, were identified as Afghans. No responsible government can ignore such concerns. Whenev­er we raised this with the interim Afghan govern­ment, they advised us to “look inwards”. We have finally decided to heed to their advice to put our house in order.

Our painstaking repa­triation programme has attracted predictable criticism from those who do not understand the complex history of the problem – or the extraor­dinary efforts that have been made to avoid forci­ble deportations.

Misinformation and unfounded allegations abound, especially on so­cial media. In any such programme, there will always be a small num­ber of particularly diffi­cult cases. We felt – and continue to feel – a deep responsibility for the welfare of all of those be­ing repatriated, which is why all officials involved in the program are under strict orders to treat de­portees with due respect and care.

Furthermore, our em­phasis is on voluntary, safe and dignified re­patriation of individu­als (along with their le­gally acquired assets), and not on deporta­tion. Some 93 per cent of those who have re­turned to Afghanistan have done so voluntari­ly. Importantly, none of the 1.46 million Afghans who applied for proof of registration cards have been returned; nor have 800,000 or so individu­als who hold Afghan cit­izen cards.

We have set up some 79 transit centres, pro­viding free meals, shel­ter and medical facil­ities while additional crossing points have been opened on the Pa­kistan-Afghan Border to facilitate the process­es. Security personnel are escorting the immi­grants to border cross­ings, taking particular care of women and chil­dren. Emergency help­lines are available to re­port any abuses.

Much has been made of the risk of persecu­tion of those who return. We take this very seri­ously, and are reassured by the strong tribal and regional links between those who are being re­patriated and the au­thorities in Kabul and Kandahar. The interim Afghan government has also shown visible con­cern for the welfare of those who return.

The abrupt withdraw­al of Western allies from Afghanistan in Aug 2021 prompted a whole new influx of refugees to Paki­stan. Hundreds of thou­sands of Afghan nation­als crossed the border, claiming their lives were in danger. Again, we take their welfare very seri­ously, recognising that some do require special protection.

We will not deport at-risk groups, such as mu­sicians, journalists, and human rights activists. We do however need help from other coun­tries.

Unfortunately, only 59,033 of the new arriv­als have been resettled outside Pakistan, while 42,068 await evacuation to the west. The rest have failed to put forward a convincing case to any­one for asylum, and con­tinue to stay in Pakistan illegally.

Pakistan, today, stands at the crossroads of his­tory. We can no longer continue to compro­mise our national secu­rity by accommodating such huge numbers of undocumented individ­uals. Our ultimate aim is to build a safer, more peaceful and prosper­ous Pakistan – with as­sociated benefits for our own people, for the region, and the wider world.