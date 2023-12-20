Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
December 20, 2023
“It is true, we shall be monsters, cut off from
all the world; but on that account we shall be
more attached to one another.”
–Mary Shelley

The steam engine, invented by Thomas Newcomen and later improved by James Watt, stands as the transformative force behind the Industrial Revolution. Revolutionising transportation, manufacturing, and agriculture, its impact was unparalleled. This innovation powered locomotives, enabling faster travel and efficient transportation of goods, spurring trade and urbanisation. In factories, steam engines mechanised production, boosting output and driving economic growth. The ability to harness steam energy propelled industries, creating new job opportunities while transforming societal structures. The steam engine’s influence on the Industrial Revolution catalysed advancements that reshaped economies, infrastructures, and ultimately set the stage for modern technological progress.

