“It is true, we shall be monsters, cut off from

all the world; but on that account we shall be

more attached to one another.”

–Mary Shelley

The steam engine, invented by Thomas Newcomen and later improved by James Watt, stands as the transformative force behind the Industrial Revolution. Revolutionising transportation, manufacturing, and agriculture, its impact was unparalleled. This innovation powered locomotives, enabling faster travel and efficient transportation of goods, spurring trade and urbanisation. In factories, steam engines mechanised production, boosting output and driving economic growth. The ability to harness steam energy propelled industries, creating new job opportunities while transforming societal structures. The steam engine’s influence on the Industrial Revolution catalysed advancements that reshaped economies, infrastructures, and ultimately set the stage for modern technological progress.