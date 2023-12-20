PCB announces 17-member squad for New Zealand T20I series

LAHORE - Right-arm pacer Mo­hammad Abbas Afridi, wicketkeeper-batter Has­eebullah and leg-spinner Usama Mir have earned their maiden call-ups to the T20I team following their commendable run during the domestic sea­son. Sahibzada Farhan, who made his T20I debut for Pakistan in 2018, has also returned to the squad after he impressed with the bat in the National T20 Cup 2023-24.

Shaheen Shah Afridi will be leading the Paki­stan squad for the first time. The series also marks the start of Paki­stan’s preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, which is scheduled to take place in June 2024. The national men’s selec­tion committee headed by Wahab Riaz assembled the 17-member squad for Pakistan’s T20I tour of New Zealand, which will comprise five matches, to be played from January 12 to 21, 2024, across four venues namely; Auckland, Hamilton,Dunedin and Christchurch.

Pakistan will be tour­ing New Zealand immedi­ately after their Test tour of Australia, with the last match to be played from January 3 to 7, 2024 in Sydney. The squad will depart for New Zealand from Lahore on January 3, 2024, while players who are currently in Australia for the Test series, will join them on January 8, 2024.

Mohammad Abbas Af­ridi, who represented Pe­shawar, was among the top wicket-takers of the National T20 Cup. The 22-year-old picked up 14 scalps at an average of 16.43 in nine matches during the tournament. Earlier during the domes­tic season, he ended as the joint-highest wicket-taker of the Pakistan Cup; bagging 15 scalps at an average of 15 from seven games. He was also named the emerging player of HBL PSL 8.

Leg-spinner Usama Mir has earned his maiden T20I call-up, having made his ODI debut for Pakistan this year as well. He has featured in 12 games in the format thus far. Hasee­bullah earned his maiden call-up after impressing with the bat during the domestic season. He was declared player of the tournament during this year’s Pakistan Cup for his remarkable performance with the bat and gloves; he made 326 runs in sev­en matches, including two centuries and a half-cen­tury, and had 10 dismiss­als behind the stumps.

Peshawar’s top-order batter, Sahibzada Farhan, amassed 492 runs from 12 games in the National T20 Cup. The right-handed batter smashed a century and four half-centuries, and had the highest in­dividual boundary count (55 fours and 29 sixes) in the Cup. Uncapped Abrar Ahmed returns to the squad as well. Azam Khan, who last featured for Paki­stan against Afghanistan in March 2023, has also been named in the squad.

Considering the condi­tions in New Zealand, Pak­istan has opted for six pace bowling options; Aamir Jamal, Zaman Khan, Ha­ris Rauf, Mohammad Wa­sim Jnr, Abbas Afridi and Shaheen. Naseem Shah, Ihsanullah and Shadab Khan will not be part of the squad due to injuries. Shan Masood, Mohammad Haris and Faheem Ashraf, who were part of Paki­stan’s squad during the last bilateral series, miss out on the tour.

The players named in the squad will be assem­bling for a training camp, ahead of their departure. The camp will take place December 28, 2023 to January 3, 2024 in Lahore. Nine additional players have been called up to the camp: Mohammad Haris, Arif Yaqoob, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Amir Khan, Sajjad Ali Jnr, Shahab Khan, Ahmed Shehzad, Ka­mran Ghulam and Omair Bin Yousuf. Wahab Riaz, chief selector men’s cricket team, said: “It is very im­portant for us to nurture our young talent as they have to represent Paki­stan going forward. This is the best pool of players but we also want to build back-ups. We have to ex­plore our new talent and see what kind of perfor­mances they are capable of producing. Going forward, we need to understand our back-up options in our player pool and promote domestic performers. “Mohammad Haris has been rested during this se­ries. We are well aware of his capabilities and he is part of our plans going for­ward. Shan Masood is also part of our plans and like­wise has been rested for this series. We will call him up if we require him to fill any gaps in the team.”