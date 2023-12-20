PCJCCI calls for upgrading Pakistani honey industry

LAHORE-Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Moazzam Ghurki said on Tuesday that certificated Pakistani honey could triple its value, enhancing its export to other countries. Sharing his views in a think-tank session held here at PCJCCI Secretariat, he added, “Our honey is sold for merely USD 20 or USD 25 per kilogram but the price can rise to USD 100 per kilogram when it is packaged at other countries. The situation could improve if we establish labs and certification systems and implement management and supervision policies.”

Ghurki called for upgrading Pakistani honey industry, asserting that Pakistani honey is cheaper and tastes better than New Zealand’s honey, but the latter’s certification has been recognized by four international companies. “If we work to establish an internationally recognized modern laboratory, our honey will be among the best. Another way to upgrade Pakistan’s honey industry is to establish large-scale honey processing plants.” Although the Pakistani has a large honey market with many varieties, the honey production still follows the most traditional method. China has already adopted advanced filtration technology and packaging, so Pakistan can seek help from them, he added. PCJCCI Senior Vice President Fang Yulong said that China’s honey-producing companies are willing to provide honey production and processing technology to Pakistan