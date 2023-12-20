Wednesday, December 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PDWP Punjab approves two uplift schemes

Our Staff Reporter
December 20, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of Punjab Tuesday approved two developmental schemes of the local government sector with an estimated cost of Rs 3436.04 million. The schemes were approved in 35th PDWP meeting of current financial year 2023-24 chaired by Planning and development Board Chairman Iftikhar Ali Sahoo. Secretary P&D Board Muzaffar Khan Sial was also present. The approved schemes include the improvement of Sewerage System and Construction of Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP) Kamalia City at the cost of Rs 1483.630 million; comprehensive Sewerage System in Okara City (PCP) at cost of Rs 1952.41 million. All the P&D Board members, secretaries and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1703036438.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023