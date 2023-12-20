PDWP Punjab approves two uplift schemes

LAHORE - Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of Punjab Tuesday approved two developmental schemes of the local government sector with an estimated cost of Rs 3436.04 million. The schemes were approved in 35th PDWP meeting of current financial year 2023-24 chaired by Planning and development Board Chairman Iftikhar Ali Sahoo. Secretary P&D Board Muzaffar Khan Sial was also present. The approved schemes include the improvement of Sewerage System and Construction of Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP) Kamalia City at the cost of Rs 1483.630 million; comprehensive Sewerage System in Okara City (PCP) at cost of Rs 1952.41 million. All the P&D Board members, secretaries and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.