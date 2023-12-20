Peace Pledge

Pakistan’s commitment to collaborating with Iran in the fight against terrorism, as reiterated by caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, underscores a shared recognition of the formidable challenge posed by terrorism in the region. In a recent phone call with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Minister Jilani emphasised Pakistan’s unwavering dedication to joint efforts against the threat of terrorism, emphasising the significance of such collaboration for regional peace and stability.

The recent terrorist attack on a police station in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan province has further heightened concerns, prompting discussions between the foreign ministers of both nations. Minister Jilani unequivocally condemned the attack, expressing solidarity with Iran and emphasising the imperative for collective efforts to address the global threat of terrorism. The Foreign Office’s assertion that terrorism is a menace to regional and global peace underscores the gravity of the situation, necessitating bilateral and regional cooperation. The phone call between the foreign ministers delved into mutual and regional interests, highlighting the crucial role of diplomatic dialogue in addressing security challenges. Beyond the immediate concern of terrorism, Minister Jilani conveyed deep apprehensions about the situation in occupied Palestine, particularly in Gaza. This reflects a nuanced approach to regional issues, demonstrating Pakistan’s commitment to addressing broader challenges that impact the stability and well-being of the Middle East.

In the context of the Gaza crisis, Minister Jilani articulated Pakistan’s concerns and advocated for an immediate ceasefire, the lifting of the siege, and the provision of uninterrupted humanitarian aid, including essential medical supplies to the people of Gaza. Furthermore, he stressed the urgency of renewing diplomatic efforts for a lasting peace in the Middle East, grounded in a fair resolution of the Palestinian issue. This stance not only aligns with Pakistan’s historical support for the Palestinian cause but also emphasises the importance of diplomatic interventions in resolving complex regional conflicts.

The collaboration between Pakistan and Iran against terrorism is not only a strategic imperative but also a testament to the depth of their diplomatic ties. By condemning acts of terror and engaging in discussions that encompass broader regional concerns, both nations are reinforcing the idea that collective action is essential to address the multifaceted challenges faced by the region. This commitment to collaboration not only enhances the security of both nations but also contributes to the broader goal of fostering peace and stability in the Middle East.