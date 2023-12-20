Wednesday, December 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PM reiterates resolve to secure future of next generations

PM reiterates resolve to secure future of next generations
Web Desk
8:15 PM | December 20, 2023
National

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has expressed government's firm resolve for a harmonious and secure future for next generations. 

In his post on social media platform X, he said state and institutions are championing an accommodative approach and are actively working to reintegrate estranged militants.

He said peace and stability in the country is top priority of the government.

He termed the surrender of Sarfraz Bungulzai alias Mureed Baloch, the head of banned outfit BNA, along with his companions, a very welcome development for Pakistan and Balochistan. 

He appreciated efforts of the Law Enforcers and Intelligence Agencies, especially ISI that planned, executed and led this complicated clandestine operation.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1703036438.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023