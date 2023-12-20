PM reiterates resolve to secure future of next generations

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has expressed government's firm resolve for a harmonious and secure future for next generations.

In his post on social media platform X, he said state and institutions are championing an accommodative approach and are actively working to reintegrate estranged militants.

He said peace and stability in the country is top priority of the government.

He termed the surrender of Sarfraz Bungulzai alias Mureed Baloch, the head of banned outfit BNA, along with his companions, a very welcome development for Pakistan and Balochistan.

He appreciated efforts of the Law Enforcers and Intelligence Agencies, especially ISI that planned, executed and led this complicated clandestine operation.