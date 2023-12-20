PPP in contact with smaller parties for election cooperation

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is in contact with smaller parties for election cooperation in the general elections and beyond.

PPP leaders told The Nation that the party was relying on smaller parties to possibly form the next government. “The PPP leadership, at this point, is not looking for cooperation with the bigger parties (like the Pak­istan Muslim League – Nawaz and the Pakistan Tehrik-e-In­saf). At the conclusion of the elections, we may have to join hands with the bigger parties too but the preference is the smaller parties. We are opti­mistic about winning the polls,” said a key PPP leader.

Another PPP leader said the PPP expects to gain majority in the National Assembly with the help of the smaller parties as it will be ‘difficult’ to maintain a relationship with bigger parties in a coalition government.

“Last time, we had a brief coalition government with the PML-N (in 2008 and later in 2022). Once we were leading (in 2008) and the other time, the PML-N (in 2022). We still do not see any happy results,” he mentioned. Yesterday, PPP Parliamentarians Secretary General Syed Nayar Hussain Bukhari, shared insights into the party’s vision and plans.

He expressed the confidence that the PPP will se­cure a majority in the upcoming elections, envision­ing Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as the potential Prime Minister. In a media interaction, Bukhari empha­sised the party’s comprehensive plan for economic development, positioning the PPP as a robust ad­vocate for the rights of marginalised social classes. “The commitment to form a democratic govern­ment through public support in the forthcoming elections was a focal point, with the promise to address societal issues,” he said. Bukhari said the party’s agenda includes prioritising advancements in education, healthcare, and agriculture to enhance public well-being. Welcoming of Goga Khan Jadoon, the chairman of Abbotabad’s Village Council, into the PPP, he termed it a “positive development” for the PPP. Bukhari highlighted PPP’s dedication to na­tional security and championing the rights of work­ers. He emphasised on adhering to constitutional requirements and advocated for timely elections underscored the party’s commitment to democratic principles and governance.