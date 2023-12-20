PPP senator proposes 10-year public office ban for spreaders of ‘negative propaganda’ against Armed Forces

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi has submitted a resolution with the Senate Secretariat seeking disqualification from holding any public office for 10 years for all those found involved in spreading “negative and mali­cious propaganda” against the Armed Forces and other security forces of the country.

“The Senate recommends to the government to take necessary steps to award severe punishment including disqualification against the violators,” says the resolution moved by the senator. “The house expresses deep concerns on the negative and malicious propaganda against the Armed Forces and other security agencies on various social me­dia platforms,” reads the resolution. The house ac­knowledges the fact that a strong army and other security forces are indispensable for the defence of the country, especially in the view of hostile neigh­bourhood, it further says. The house is cognisant of the huge sacrifices of the Armed Forces and other security agencies in the war against terror and for the defence and protection of the country’s bor­ders, it adds. Any propaganda against the Armed Forces causes to weaken them and this is tanta­mount to playing with the future of the country, Senator Tangi told The Nation while giving a reason behind moving the resolution. He said that Chair­man Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sajrani had assured him that the resolution would be put to vote in the upcoming session of the upper house of the parlia­ment. Under the law, the government is not bound to implement any resolution passed by the house but, practically, it becomes difficult for any sitting government to out rightly reject it.