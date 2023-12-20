President for starting virtual education across country

ISLAMABAD-President Dr Arif Alvi stressed that every university should start virtual education to promote higher and skilled based education across the country.

Addressing the 13th convocation of Virtual University, the president said that keeping in mind the evolving technology trends, the Higher Education Commission had also prepared a policy that was still waiting for final approval, under which all universities would be allowed to impart 30% virtual education to its students.

He said the international educational institutions were rapidly shifting from traditional brick and mortar university system to the virtual education system.

The president said he had always been the proponent of online education and had been stressing that the online education should be promoted to disseminate knowledge in remote areas of the country.

He said the reason behind less development in most of the Muslim countries was that there was still resistance in adopting the new technology.

“The change will be possible only after ensuring timely adoption of the evolving technology,” he remarked.

Giving the regional statistics, the president said in Pakistan after only 10% students managed to enroll in higher degrees, while in India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, the ratio was at least 25%.

He regretted that around 28 million children were out of school in Pakistan.