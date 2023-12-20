Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Proscribed BNA commander, 70 aides give up arms

Web Desk
9:59 PM | December 20, 2023
Former commander of proscribed Baloch National Army (BNA) Sarfraz Bangalzai on Wednesday announced quitting anti-state activities and being part of the national mainstream. 

He, along with his 70 companions, expressed willingness to give up nefarious activities.  

At a press conference, Bangalzai, who was flanked by Balochistan Information Minister Jan Achakzai, said India was involved in terrorist activities in Balochistan and he was misused by some anti-state elements in 2009. 

“I was misled and thought I was fighting for the rights of the people of the province. Blood of the Baloch was shed by the Baloch and India was behind all that,” he told the media.

“I have nothing to say but regret whatever I had done. Now that the state has pardoned me, I will work for the country in future,” he said.

PM Anwarrul Haq Kakar lauded the surrender and said the news was good for both Pakistan and the province. 

